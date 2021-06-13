Coming soon: Valdez events

(VALDEZ, AK) Valdez has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Valdez:

"Get to Know your Neighbors" Sketch-n-Sip with Jessie McKay

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 350 Galena Drive, Valdez, AK 99686

Sketch-N-Sip with Jessie McKay for a lovely two hours of honing your portraiture skill and getting to know a neighbor better.

Rummage Sale

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 309 Pioneer Dr, Valdez, AK

Come purchase items as our faith community raises funds for our parsonage's roof replacement! Masks are required for entry; we will have our rummage sale in our church basement with some select...

Women's Silver Salmon Derby

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Valdez, AK

This event draws more than 5000 women anglers to Valdez. Join the Silver Salmon Sisterhood and win great prizes.