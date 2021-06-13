Live events Avalon — what’s coming up

(AVALON, CA) Avalon is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Avalon:

Borrow A Chromebook & Hotspot Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 205 Sumner Ave, Avalon, CA

3 WEEK CHROMEBOOK & HOTSPOT LOANS- Los Angeles County Libraries Borrow a Chromebook and Wi-Fi hotspot to access the internet. You can now checkout a Google Chromebook and Wireless Hotspot for 3...

Open House to Relaunch the Titanic and Gayle Garner Roski Exhibitions Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 217 Metropole Ave, Avalon, CA

Join us for an Open House celebrating our current special exhibitions Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories and Gayle Garner Roski: Journey to the Titanic exhibitions. Both of these...

62nd Annual Catalina Festival of Art Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 303 Crescent Ave, Avalon, CA

One of the longest running and most acclaimed art festivals in California! Artists from all over the country exhibit along Crescent Avenue and sell their works of fine art, sculpture, fine crafts...

Let's Be Whole Healthy Mobile Food Pantry/South Bay San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 437 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Nutritious, Mobile Food Pantry serving various L.A. County locations 3 times weekly

One Team Scavenger Hunt Catalina Island Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 205 Crescent Ave, Avalon, CA

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...