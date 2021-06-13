Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avalon, CA

Live events Avalon — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Avalon News Beat
Avalon News Beat
 8 days ago

(AVALON, CA) Avalon is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Avalon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTqBh_0aT3UwY600

Borrow A Chromebook & Hotspot

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 205 Sumner Ave, Avalon, CA

3 WEEK CHROMEBOOK & HOTSPOT LOANS- Los Angeles County Libraries Borrow a Chromebook and Wi-Fi hotspot to access the internet. You can now checkout a Google Chromebook and Wireless Hotspot for 3...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLFY8_0aT3UwY600

Open House to Relaunch the Titanic and Gayle Garner Roski Exhibitions

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 217 Metropole Ave, Avalon, CA

Join us for an Open House celebrating our current special exhibitions Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories and Gayle Garner Roski: Journey to the Titanic exhibitions. Both of these...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0eYY_0aT3UwY600

62nd Annual Catalina Festival of Art

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 303 Crescent Ave, Avalon, CA

One of the longest running and most acclaimed art festivals in California! Artists from all over the country exhibit along Crescent Avenue and sell their works of fine art, sculpture, fine crafts...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ja2yQ_0aT3UwY600

Let's Be Whole Healthy Mobile Food Pantry/South Bay

San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 437 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731

Nutritious, Mobile Food Pantry serving various L.A. County locations 3 times weekly

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXGNE_0aT3UwY600

One Team Scavenger Hunt Catalina Island

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 205 Crescent Ave, Avalon, CA

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...

Learn More
Avalon News Beat

Avalon News Beat

Avalon, CA
5
Followers
84
Post
163
Views
ABOUT

With Avalon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Avalon, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Avalon, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festivals#Live Events#Real People#Chromebook Hotspot#Open House#Mobile Food Pantry#Sun Jun#Puzzling Adventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Avalon, CAPosted by
Avalon News Beat

What's up: Top news in Avalon

(AVALON, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Avalon. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Avalon area, click here.
Avalon, CAPosted by
Avalon News Beat

Avalon calendar: What's coming up

1. El Cabaret Flamenco; 2. Summer Camp 2021; 3. Juneteenth400 Carshow - Fireworks - Food - Ships; 4. The Nautical Institute US West Southern California Summer Dinner 2021; 5. Southern California– 2021 Life and Livingness Retreat (San Pedro, CA);
Avalon, CAPosted by
Avalon News Beat

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Avalon

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Avalon: 1. Customer Service & Sales - Full Time - Earn $23 - $39 per hour; 2. Insurance Sales Agent - Santa Ana, CA; 3. Delivery Associate DLA8 Los Angeles, CA (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 4. Part-Time Retail Sales Associate; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $93,000/Yr + $2,500 Sign-On; 6. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,200/Week + $3,000 Sign-On; 8. Sales Coordinator; 9. Customer Care Advocate; 10. Class A CDL Company Driver;
Avalon, CAPosted by
Avalon News Beat

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Avalon

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Avalon: 1. Company Driver Job; 2. DATA and BUDGET ANALYST - CUSTOMER SUPPORT ASSOCIATE; 3. Sales Coordinator; 4. Class A CDL Company Driver; 5. Truck Driver CDL A - Local | Ontario, CA; 6. Sales Associate/Customer Service Representative; 7. Part-Time Customer Support Agent; 8. Customer Service Representative; 9. Spanish Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 10. E-Commerce Customer Service Representative;