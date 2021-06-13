Concrete calendar: Events coming up

(CONCRETE, WA) Concrete is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Concrete area:

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1940 Diablo Dam Road, Rockport, WA 98283

Kulapalooza is a 3-day adventure retreat for outdoor women. It takes place in the heart of the North Cascades on the Shores of Lake Diablo.

Marcia Kester Concrete, WA

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 39974 WA-20, Concrete, WA

Marcia Kester at Birdsview Diner, 39974 State Route 20, Concrete, WA, US 98237, Concrete, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 05:00 pm

Tighty Whities Concrete, WA

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 39974 WA-20, Concrete, WA

Tighty Whities at Birdsview Diner, 39974 State Route 20, Concrete, WA, US 98237, Concrete, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 05:00 pm

Karaoke with Madame Jeanne Concrete, WA

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 39974 WA-20, Concrete, WA

Karaoke with Madame Jeanne at Birdsview Diner, 39974 State Route 20, Concrete, WA, US 98237, Concrete, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 05:00 am

Growler Fills $10 – Birdsview Concrete, WA

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 38302 WA-20, Concrete, WA

$10 growler refills every Wednesday! Stop by to take part in this great deal.