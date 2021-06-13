Cancel
Concrete, WA

Concrete calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Concrete Updates
 8 days ago

(CONCRETE, WA) Concrete is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Concrete area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Yj5i_0aT3UvfN00

Kulapalooza 2.0 - September (A Retreat for Women)

Rockport, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1940 Diablo Dam Road, Rockport, WA 98283

Kulapalooza is a 3-day adventure retreat for outdoor women. It takes place in the heart of the North Cascades on the Shores of Lake Diablo.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAsgm_0aT3UvfN00

Marcia Kester

Concrete, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 39974 WA-20, Concrete, WA

Marcia Kester at Birdsview Diner, 39974 State Route 20, Concrete, WA, US 98237, Concrete, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More

Tighty Whities

Concrete, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 39974 WA-20, Concrete, WA

Tighty Whities at Birdsview Diner, 39974 State Route 20, Concrete, WA, US 98237, Concrete, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More

Karaoke with Madame Jeanne

Concrete, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 39974 WA-20, Concrete, WA

Karaoke with Madame Jeanne at Birdsview Diner, 39974 State Route 20, Concrete, WA, US 98237, Concrete, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 05:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLC2s_0aT3UvfN00

Growler Fills $10 – Birdsview

Concrete, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 38302 WA-20, Concrete, WA

$10 growler refills every Wednesday! Stop by to take part in this great deal.

Learn More
Concrete Updates

Concrete, WA
ABOUT

With Concrete Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Wa#Birdsview Diner
#Wa#Birdsview Diner
