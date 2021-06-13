Townsend events calendar

(TOWNSEND, MT) Live events are coming to Townsend.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Townsend area:

Jefferson City Community Day Clancy, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 13 1/2 Spring St, Clancy, MT

Come and meet your neighbors at the Jefferson City Community Center (JCCC) and enjoy a great meal, including hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, chips, beverages and desserts (lunch service is from...

Concert in the Camp Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:29 PM

Address: 81 Silos Rd, Townsend, MT

Your Father's Day Celebration could look like this... Camping at the KOA... Doughnuts for Daddys... Fishing....Campfire Dinner... Free Concert! A Local musician will be singing folk songs at...

Broadwater County Fair and Rodeo and KOA Dessert Cook-Off Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:31 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 81 Silos Rd, Townsend, MT

Broadwater County has preliminarily scheduled the county fair and rodeo and to get in the mood the KOA is having a Dessert Cook-Off! Check back later for rules and time.

CPR/AED Class Clancy, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 13 1/2 Spring St, Clancy, MT

CPR/AED CLASS Saturday, June 19th from 9am-noon at the Jefferson City Community Center. Includes adult, child and infant CPR. Includes 2 year certification from the American Heart Association...

Townsend Rodeo and Fair Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 416 Broadway St, Townsend, MT

Join us for great summer fair fun and small-town rodeo!