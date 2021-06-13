Cancel
Hagerstown, IN

Coming soon: Hagerstown events

Hagerstown News Beat
 8 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Hagerstown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hagerstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWUPB_0aT3Uttv00

Richmond Jazz Orchestra Twilight Concert

Cambridge City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 W Main St, Cambridge City, IN

Join us for an evening of jazz outdoors, in the east parking lot at the Cambridge City Public Library on Friday, June 18th at 6:00 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs for extra comfort. The Richmond Jazz...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dh7u6_0aT3Uttv00

Animals on the Loose

Hagerstown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: 10 W College St, Hagerstown, IN

Join us at the Hagerstown Public Park on Turnpike Rd each Thursday at 10:30am for stories, activities, songs and games. (In the event of inclimate weather we will meet in a shelter.) Programs are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRBRI_0aT3Uttv00

DRAG BINGO

New Castle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

New Castle Raintree bar & grill presents the Haus Of V Drag Bingo take over! Hosted by Venus with special guest performances from the HAUS! Bingo & Show @9pm 21 & UP $10 COVER ADDITIONAL CARDS FOR...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hlrV_0aT3Uttv00

Canal Days

Cambridge City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The best known of our three annual events, Canal Days is always the weekend after Labor Day. Join us for great food, carnival games, the famous Duck Race, evening concerts, and several booths...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9WVj_0aT3Uttv00

Wilbur Wright Festival

Hagerstown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1525 N 750 E, Hagerstown, IN

Event in Hagerstown, IN by Wilbur Wright Birthplace Museum on Saturday, September 18 2021 with 191 people interested.

Hagerstown, IN
With Hagerstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

