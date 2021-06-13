What’s up Roundup: Local events calendar
(ROUNDUP, MT) Roundup is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Roundup:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Please join us for a delightful evening! Tickets are $12.00. Event runs from 5:30 for dinner, then style show starts at 6:00.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 1292 Pryor Creek Rd, Huntley, MT
Escape the pressures of the summer and join your peers for a fantastic day of golf as you support this important fundraising event! Scroll down to register and request an invoice, or pay by...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM
Address: 748 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT
Outdoor Concert The 57th Annual Homesteader Days will kick off the evening of July 9th, 2021 with the Outdoor Concert. Gates open at 5:00 pm. The first act will start at 6:30 pm, followed by the...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 11298 Roundup Rd, Shepherd, MT
Please come out and join Magic City 4x4 host Tough Trucks. This cars and trucks will run through a race course and rocks to see who can be the fastest. Bring the family out, bring your friends out...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:15 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM
Address: 748 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT
More details to be added and updated as we near the event! Gates will open at 9:00 am on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Admission is $2 for all ages. You are welcome to enter the park prior to the...