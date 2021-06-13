Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, ID

What’s up Soda Springs: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Soda Springs Voice
Soda Springs Voice
 8 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Live events are coming to Soda Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Soda Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxOya_0aT3Ur8T00

Music with Che Zuro

Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 255 East Portneuf St, Lava Hot Springs, ID

With the voice of an angel and guitar chops of a rock star, Ché Zuro brings the audience a joyous musical roller coaster ride at every show. Regardless of the size of the venue, she gives the listener

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhw3M_0aT3Ur8T00

Free Dirt Bike Safety Training - Soda Springs

Soda Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 40 W Center St, Soda Springs, ID

Sports event in Soda Springs, ID by Idaho UTV/ATV/Motorbike Program on Tuesday, July 27 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RG0V_0aT3Ur8T00

Senior Center Tournament

Soda Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Soda Springs, ID

Shot-Gun Start Please contact Soda Springs Senior Center for details and sign-up information.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ispHv_0aT3Ur8T00

Oktoberfest

Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Oktoberfest in Lava Hot Springs ! Friday & Saturday October 1 - 3, 2021 Visit our Oktoberfest Website for Complete Details! Join the Oktoberfest festivities with a day of fun next to the Portneuf...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6T7X_0aT3Ur8T00

Yoga & Hot Spring Retreat

Thatcher, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 11386 Oneida Narrows Rd, Thatcher, ID

Join Crystal for a 4 day, 3 night retreat on the Bear River at Maple Grove Hot Springs . This retreat is an opportunity to remove yourself from your busy everyday life. To find connection in...

Learn More
Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs, ID
6
Followers
77
Post
490
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Soda Springs, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Springs#Local Events#Sports Event#Live Events#W Center St#Id Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related