Butler, AL

Butler calendar: Events coming up

 8 days ago

(BUTLER, AL) Butler is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Butler area:

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 2320 8th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE FEATURING KERWIN CLAIBORNE COMEDIAN 2 LOOSE SET TO HOST THE HOTTEST COMEDY SHOWCASE OF THE YEAR

The Gypsy's Moon @Sucarnochee Folklife Festival

Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Join The Gypsy's Moon and other vendors around the streets of Livingston AL for the Sucarnochee Folklife Festival from 9 till 4. Loads of amazing vendors, food and some of the best entertainment...

Livingston Farmers Market

Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Spring Summer Market Hours: Open MayThursdays, 8AM-12PMLocation: 115 Franklin Street, Livingston, AL 35470

The Afterlife

Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Foust Dr, Livingston, AL

About This Course: You alone are responsible for the trajectory of your life. Successfully navigating a career in law enforcement is challenging, and preparation for a successful departure after a...

Zach Williams Rescue Story | The Tour

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2320 8th St, Meridian, MS 39301

Come experience songs from Zach Williams’ latest album, Rescue Story with We The Kingdom and Cain

Butler, AL
ABOUT

With Butler Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

