Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, VT

Manchester events calendar

Posted by 
Manchester Dispatch
Manchester Dispatch
 8 days ago

(MANCHESTER, VT) Live events are lining up on the Manchester calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAQUn_0aT3UpN100

Get Balance Class

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Get Balance Exercise Class is led by Christina Uchida, PTA. This is a balance and movement class done to music. Some dance steps are incorporated as well. For residents only.\n

Learn More

Walking Group

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

This group is for residents (and some from the outside community) that are the primary caregiver for a loved one. This is a confidential meeting where members share struggles, suggestions and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36CM3q_0aT3UpN100

Introduction To Food Photography – Virtual Studio

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr, Manchester, VT

Instructor: Thom Williams Dates: Monday, June 7 – Monday, June 28 (meets every Monday for 4 weeks) Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m. SVAC Member: $70; Non-member: $85 Ages: 14+ We will discuss techniques...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLhd4_0aT3UpN100

Berkshirestock Fest

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 410 Hunter Park Rd, Manchester Center, VT

Berkshirestock Fest at Hunter Park in Manchester, VT on Jul 24 to 25, 2021 Rescheduled

Learn More

Magical Photography – Workshop For Kids With Julie Merwin

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr, Manchester, VT

Instructor: Julie Merwin Dates: Saturday, July 24, 2021 Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. SVAC Member: $35; Non-Member: $45 Open to Kids Ages 6-12 Join author/artist Julie Merwin to re-imagine a...

Learn More
Manchester Dispatch

Manchester Dispatch

Manchester, VT
9
Followers
89
Post
158
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Arts Center#Pta#Svac#Sun Jul 07#Vt Berkshirestock#Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
U.K.Posted by
Manchester Dispatch

Top Manchester news stories

(MANCHESTER, VT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Manchester. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Manchester, VTPosted by
Manchester Dispatch

No experience necessary — Manchester companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/27/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 2. Production Worker - All Shifts Open 3. VT - OT - Springfield- $38/.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT** 4. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 5. Entry Level Sales Associate 6. General Labor / Traffic Control Flagger (Entry-Level)