Manchester events calendar

(MANCHESTER, VT) Live events are lining up on the Manchester calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

Get Balance Class Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Get Balance Exercise Class is led by Christina Uchida, PTA. This is a balance and movement class done to music. Some dance steps are incorporated as well. For residents only.



Walking Group Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

This group is for residents (and some from the outside community) that are the primary caregiver for a loved one. This is a confidential meeting where members share struggles, suggestions and...

Introduction To Food Photography – Virtual Studio Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr, Manchester, VT

Instructor: Thom Williams Dates: Monday, June 7 – Monday, June 28 (meets every Monday for 4 weeks) Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m. SVAC Member: $70; Non-member: $85 Ages: 14+ We will discuss techniques...

Berkshirestock Fest Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 410 Hunter Park Rd, Manchester Center, VT

Berkshirestock Fest at Hunter Park in Manchester, VT on Jul 24 to 25, 2021 Rescheduled

Magical Photography – Workshop For Kids With Julie Merwin Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr, Manchester, VT

Instructor: Julie Merwin Dates: Saturday, July 24, 2021 Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. SVAC Member: $35; Non-Member: $45 Open to Kids Ages 6-12 Join author/artist Julie Merwin to re-imagine a...