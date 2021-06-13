Cancel
Weaverville, CA

What’s up Weaverville: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Weaverville Updates
Weaverville Updates
 8 days ago

(WEAVERVILLE, CA) Weaverville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Weaverville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHohY_0aT3Unqn00

7th annual Historic Weaverville Car Show

Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 130 Golf Course Dr, Weaverville, CA

7th annual Historic Weaverville Car Show at the Trinity Alps Golf Course. Bob at 623-5410; weavervillecarshow.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37t9oS_0aT3Unqn00

Weaverville Certified Farmers Market

Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 691 Main St, Weaverville, CA

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 19 - October 20, 2021 Wednesdays, 4PM - 7PM Location: Highland art meadow, Weaverville, California 96093.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZabY_0aT3Unqn00

Spring '21 & Winter '20 Showcase Performance

Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 10 Nugget Ln, Weaverville, CA

$7 per person PERFORMING ARTS SHOWCASE *Dance and music *Includes Fall/Winter 2020 recital pieces unable to be performed due to pandemic closures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HBmx_0aT3Unqn00

2021 Family Day Potluck and 1st General Meeting

Whiskeytown, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 327 Whiskeytown-Shasta-Trinity Nra, Whiskeytown, CA

You are invited to a summer joint celebration of Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Philippines Independence Day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYUwo_0aT3Unqn00

Art in Autumn

Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The 14th annual Art in Autumn Outdoor Arts and Crafts Festival takes place on September 18th, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival features 114 juried artists and craftspeople, as well as food...

Weaverville Updates

Weaverville Updates

Weaverville, CA
ABOUT

With Weaverville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

