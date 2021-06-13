What’s up Weaverville: Local events calendar

(WEAVERVILLE, CA) Weaverville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Weaverville:

7th annual Historic Weaverville Car Show Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 130 Golf Course Dr, Weaverville, CA

7th annual Historic Weaverville Car Show at the Trinity Alps Golf Course. Bob at 623-5410; weavervillecarshow.com.

Weaverville Certified Farmers Market Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 691 Main St, Weaverville, CA

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 19 - October 20, 2021 Wednesdays, 4PM - 7PM Location: Highland art meadow, Weaverville, California 96093.

Spring '21 & Winter '20 Showcase Performance Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 10 Nugget Ln, Weaverville, CA

$7 per person PERFORMING ARTS SHOWCASE *Dance and music *Includes Fall/Winter 2020 recital pieces unable to be performed due to pandemic closures

2021 Family Day Potluck and 1st General Meeting Whiskeytown, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 327 Whiskeytown-Shasta-Trinity Nra, Whiskeytown, CA

You are invited to a summer joint celebration of Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Philippines Independence Day!

Art in Autumn Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The 14th annual Art in Autumn Outdoor Arts and Crafts Festival takes place on September 18th, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival features 114 juried artists and craftspeople, as well as food...