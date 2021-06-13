Cancel
Sonora, TX

Events on the Sonora calendar

Sonora News Beat
(SONORA, TX) Live events are coming to Sonora.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sonora area:

Ozona Movie Night

Ozona, TX

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 22 TX-163, Ozona, TX

Trokiando Weed Wash Detail presents Ozona Movie Night. Sponsored by local business, admissions is free.

Veterans Appreciation Dinner

Ozona, TX

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 104 Medical Dr, Ozona, TX

Everyone is invited to attend this annual dinner honoring the veterans of Crockett County. Veterans and their spouses are provided with a free meal. Other attendees are requested to donate to...

Evening on the Town in Ozona

Ozona, TX

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 505 15th St, Ozona, TX

Do a little early holiday shopping or learn about the products & services available in Ozona. Shoppers are treated to many special delights, including discounted prices, refreshments and other...

Kids Kingdom at New Beginnings Ozona

Ozona, TX

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 354 TX-163, Ozona, TX

Kids Kingdom is a Wednesday night children's program, like a year-round Vacation Bible School, at New Beginnings Ozona.

Sonora, TX
With Sonora News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

