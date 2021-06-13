Cancel
Malad City, ID

Malad City events coming up

Posted by 
Malad City Daily
Malad City Daily
 8 days ago

(MALAD CITY, ID) Live events are coming to Malad City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Malad City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSxoB_0aT3Ul5L00

WORCS Motocross Off-road Racing – Amateur & Pro Round 5

Preston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 4363 S State St, Preston, ID

Round 5 at Cache Valley MX Park will bring non-stop, action packed off-road motocross racing all weekend long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ewglp_0aT3Ul5L00

Preston Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off

Preston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 36 S State St, Preston, ID

This DESERET INDUSTRIES IS ACCEPTING DONATIONS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Sign up here or visit DESERETINDUSTRIES.org/reopen to learn more.Your donations make it possible for us to provide job-training...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RC2Ch_0aT3Ul5L00

Granger Smith Concert featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.

Richmond, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:05 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 3200 E 11000 N, Richmond, UT

Join Cherry Peak and country sensations Granger Smith and his over-the-top redneck alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. for a Cache Valley Concert to remember. Opening act Stephanie Quayle has amassed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6T7X_0aT3Ul5L00

Wild Teas & Bees - Be Well 2021 Series

Thatcher, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 11386 Oneida Narrows Rd, Thatcher, ID

Join us for a one-day workshop about Wild Teas and Bees with botanist & herbalist, Rikki Longino. Learn how to identify key plants and pollinators that compose the unique biome of Maple Grove Hot...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqnQE_0aT3Ul5L00

2021 Cache Valley Century Ride

Richmond, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 AM

Address: 176 W 100 S, Richmond, UT

The Cache Valley Century is a noncompetitive bicycle tour of Cache Valley in Northern Utah and Southern Idaho – choose from 35, 60, or 100 mile beautiful, breathtaking route options. The tour is...

Malad City Daily

Malad City Daily

Malad City, ID
ABOUT

With Malad City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

