Events on the Maricopa calendar

(MARICOPA, CA) Live events are coming to Maricopa.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Maricopa area:

Save the Date! Audi Club @ Buttonwillow Raceway Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 24551 W Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

SAVE THE DATE! Audi Club's Buttonwillow Driving School is ideal for new track drivers or those who have had a track day and want to take their skills to the next level. Registration opens in the...

CRA (California Roadrace Association) Series Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 24551 W Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

Cen Cals Truck Show Tupman, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 13500 Raceway Blvd Tupman, CA 93276 United States, Bakersfield , CA 93276

Cen Cals Biggest Truckin Event!! Huge truck show and burnout event happening again October 9 at Kern County Raceway!

CRA Round 1 Buttonwillow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 24551 W Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA

Round 1 of California RoadRace Association competition. Buttonwillow Raceway Park June 12-13, 2021 Configuration #13 Clockwise Pricing: (price includes 2 practice warmup sessions each day, and...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Taft, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Taft, CA 93268

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.