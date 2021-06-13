Cancel
Crane, TX

Live events on the horizon in Crane

Crane Post
Crane Post
 8 days ago

(CRANE, TX) Crane is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crane:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eb8nJ_0aT3UiRA00

Odessa Under 40

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 305 E 5th St, Odessa, TX

Buy Your Table or Tickets TODAY! Please join us for our 4th Annual Odessa Under 40 Awards Dinner and Gala. This black-tie, red-carpet event supports Young Professionals of Odessa. You’ll receive...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXWiR_0aT3UiRA00

West Texas Warbirds Vs. Arlington Longhorn

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 4201 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX

Buy West Texas Warbirds vs. Arlington Longhorns tickets to see your favorite football teams compete live and in-person on Sat, Jun 19, 2021 7:00 pm at Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, TX.

ConLive! Toy & Collectible Expo: Odessa

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 4201 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX

Get your Toy & Collectible Expo: Odessa Tickets at Ector County Coliseum Barn G by ConLive Hybrid Conventions from Tixr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pQaq_0aT3UiRA00

3rd Annual H.A. McFarland Fundraiser Shrimp Boil

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Date: Jun 19, 2021 7:00 pm Location: 301 N Tom Green Ave, Odessa, TX 79761-5144, United States 3rd Annual H.A. McFarland Fundraiser Shrimp Boil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSOya_0aT3UiRA00

Patriotic Serving Plate

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Choose from various styles as we guide you to create a serving platter perfect for July 4th celebrations

