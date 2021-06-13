Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burney, CA

Live events Burney — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Burney Times
Burney Times
 8 days ago

(BURNEY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Burney calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burney:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9Eag_0aT3Ugfi00

Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors MCSD

McCloud, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 405 E Colombero Dr, McCloud, CA

Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors Scout Hall - 405 E. Colombero Drive For Agenda and Supporting Documents click here\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7ca1_0aT3Ugfi00

Coffee for the Park

Burney, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 20246 Tamarack Ave, Burney, CA

Mudslingers Coffee and Tri County Community Network are collaborating to raise money for maintenance and upkeep of Bailey Park. All proceeds on July 3rd, 2021 will go towards out Local Bailey...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7Blr_0aT3Ugfi00

Breakthrough in Burney, CA

Burney, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 37392 Highway 299 E, Burney, CA 96013

Jesus wants to heal you from your past soul/emotional wounds and traumas and replace it with His love, joy, and peace !!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utizI_0aT3Ugfi00

Motor the Mountain Car Show

McCloud, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

MOTOR THE MOUNTAIN CUSTOM CAR SHOW Saturday, August 21, 20219:00 AM TO 3:00 PMHOO HOO PARK, McCloud CaliforniaTo mail in your registration click the link below:Download Your Registration Here! To...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPuin_0aT3Ugfi00

Jr. High Summer Camp

Shingletown, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Jr. High Summer Camp at 8071 Mineral Rd, Shingletown, CA 96088-9522, United States, Mineral, United States on Mon Jul 05 2021 at 02:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Learn More
Burney Times

Burney Times

Burney, CA
6
Followers
88
Post
969
Views
ABOUT

With Burney Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burney, CA
City
Shingletown, CA
City
Mccloud, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Custom Car#Sun Jun#Mudslingers Coffee#Pmhoo Hoo Park
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Related