Eureka events calendar

(EUREKA, MT) Eureka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eureka:

The Steel Drivers with Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs - Abayance Bay Marina Rexford, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 290 Abayance Bay Drive, Rexford, MT

On Sunday, August 8th, The Steel Drivers will be playing Abayance Bay Marina with Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs. For more info visit -> http://abayancebayevents.com A bit about the Steel Drivers...

Live Music With Dan Dubuque Polebridge, West Glacier, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 255 Polebridge Loop, Polebridge, MT

Dan Dubuque is a phenomenal slide guitarist from Montana, playing original and unique cover from artists such as Tool. He brings energy to his music, you won't want to miss hearing him play.

Brent Jameson Duo Polebridge, West Glacier, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 255 Polebridge Loop, Polebridge, MT

Brent Jameson and Matt Seymour will perform 6 times on our stage this summer with some Rock N' Soul music.

Eureka Harp Choir Eureka, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 77 Indian Springs Rd, Eureka, MT

The Eureka Harp Choir under the direction of Connie Frank, was a such a hit last summer that we are bringing them back! You get to hear all sort of wonderful harps and styles of music. A lovely...

Cymbeline in Eureka Eureka, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4 Dewey Ave, Eureka, MT

Theatre event in Eureka, MT by Montana Shakespeare in the Parks on Thursday, August 19 2021