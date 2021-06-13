Events on the Wyalusing calendar

(WYALUSING, PA) Wyalusing is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wyalusing:

Family Sessions Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

20-30 Minute Photo Session $225 - Includes: -15 High Resolution Digital Images -Private Online Gallery -$50 Store Credit -(1) Take Home Keepsake Photo • Exact Location To Be Determined*

Peak Strength and Fitness Class at Grovedale Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 71 Grovedale Ln, Wyalusing, PA

Come on over to Grovedale Winery and work out with Jedd Johnson! The cost is $10/person. Pre-register by stopping by our Tasting room to pay. Any questions call 570-746-1400 or email...

Ag Rescue Academy N. Towanda (06111321) Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 40 Hillcrest Dr, Towanda, PA

Causes event in Towanda, PA by North Towanda Fire & Rescue Department and Task Force 1, Inc. on Friday, June 11 2021

A Day of Bluegrass Wyalusing, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 71 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853

A Day of Bluegrass event features: Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike, Mama Corn, Mark Miklos and Remington Ryder. Camping available.

Goat Yoga with Buttinhead Farms — Grovedale Family Winery - Pennsylvania Wines Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 71 Grovedale Ln, Wyalusing, PA

Buttinhead Farms returns with Goat yoga at Grovedale! If you are looking for a good time out , this event is for you ! If you like goats, yoga or wine, we have it all. There are no expectations in...