Live events coming up in Franklinville
(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Franklinville is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Franklinville area:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: 12 W Main St, Cuba, NY
Friday, July 23rd at 6 and 8 PM. The performance of the 2nd Annual "Ruth Davis" Theater Camp. The Camp takes place from July 19-23 from 9am till 1 pm. Students in grades 5 through 12 may...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 11771 NY-16, Delevan, NY
Get your Florida Georgia Line - Delevan, NY Tickets at Delevan Twin Drive-In by Encore Drive in Nights - Florida Georgia Line from Tixr
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 5386 Depot St, West Valley, NY
Come down for great food and great times with live music every Wed. through the summer.
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 5386 Depot St, West Valley, NY
WEDNESDAY CRUISE NIGHTS…live music starts at 5pm, New outdoor seating, 50/50, and giveaways for our drivers, so plan a cruise in…park…dine and enjoy! THURSDAY BIKE NIGHTS…live music, weekly wing...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 9622 Hardys Corners Rd, Cuba, NY
We are headed to Allegheny Hills Golf Course this year for our annual 4 man scramble. Come tee off for 18 holes with all your fellow Triple R Campers. Hot dogs, water and gatorade will be provided...