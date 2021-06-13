Cancel
Hobart, OK

Hobart calendar: Events coming up

Hobart Post
Hobart Post
 8 days ago

(HOBART, OK) Live events are lining up on the Hobart calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hobart area:

Jay Statham @ The Orient

Blair, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Jay Statham & The Tokie Show full band at the Orient in Blair, OK!! $5 at the door! Opener: TBA Jay Statham & The Tokie Show 10:30pm https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SLH7lLdPhXA...

Godzilla vs Kong, PG-13

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: E of City, Altus, OK

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon...

Movies Go To War

Hobart, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 507 S Main St, Hobart, OK

Spanning 100 years of filmmaking and about 3,000 years of warfare, war movies take you to the front lines (and often beyond). The moviemakers try to get it right, what it means to go to war. They...

Hometown Christmas Festival

Mangum, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 222 W Jefferson St, Mangum, OK

Christmas tree lighting, living nativity, parade, entertainment, Santa's House, carriage rides, moonlight madness sale. 5:30pm - ???

Altus 7:00pm – Southwest Tech Center

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 711 Tamarack Rd, Altus, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:30 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

With Hobart Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

