New Bloomfield, PA

Live events on the horizon in New Bloomfield

New Bloomfield Times
New Bloomfield Times
 8 days ago

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) Live events are lining up on the New Bloomfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Bloomfield:

Knights of the North Castle VBS 2021

New Bloomfield, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1724 New Bloomfield Rd, New Bloomfield, PA

Knights of the North Castle VBS 2021 at Snyders United Methodist Church, 1724 New Bloomfield Rd, New Bloomfield, PA, US 17068, New Bloomfield, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 09:15 am to 11:00 am

Butcher's Farm Market

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 590 N 4th St, Newport, PA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Fridays, 9 AM - 6 PM Saturdays, 9 AM -3 PM Location:590 North 4th Street, Newport, PA

Noaker's Non-Profit Mobile Car Wash for Newport High School Football

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 42 Red Hill Ct, Newport, PA

Get your car washed and looking good while supporting the Newport High School Football team!

Newport Food Truck Festival

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Newport Food Truck Festival is on Facebook. To connect with Newport Food Truck Festival, join Facebook today.

Craft show

New Bloomfield, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Craft show at 295 Barnett Woods Rd, New Bloomfield, PA 17068-9687, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 08:00 am

