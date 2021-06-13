Cancel
Linden, TX

Linden calendar: Coming events

 8 days ago

(LINDEN, TX) Linden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nhgja_0aT3UZRV00

ArkLaOkTex Soul Blues Fest

Douglassville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 72 County Road 2225, Douglassville, TX 75560

Ark-La-Ok-Tex Soul Blues Fest hosted by Majic 93.3 DJ Godfather. Gates open at noon show starts at 3pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCoFh_0aT3UZRV00

Summer Dance Camp - Ages 14-18

Hughes Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 108 Hooton St, Hughes Springs, TX

This camp is designed to work on Drill Team technique so that dancers can improve on their skills and be ready for a new year of Friday Night Lights! Camp is $80.00 and includes 5 days of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8zpt_0aT3UZRV00

$1200 MICROBLADE/SHADING TRAINING (1 DAY CLASS) Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

WANT A CAREER CHANGE? WANT TO MAKE $5000-10,000 A MONTH? Training to become a microblading artist. Make $300-$700 per client session. Each c About this event WANT A CAREER CHANGE? WANT TO MAKE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRP9d_0aT3UZRV00

Hughes Springs Cruise Nights

Hughes Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Cruise Night in Hughes Springs, Texas on the 3rd FRIDAY of each month of MAY – OCTOBER Food vendor on site. Drawings and prizes each month!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coThW_0aT3UZRV00

HOLLYGROVE B-DAY BASH "THE OUTSIDE EDITION" !!

Douglassville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 72 county road 2225, Douglasville, TX 75560

ONE OF THE BIGGEST EVENTS AND CONCERT SERIES HIT THE ARKLATEX. ALSO CELEBRATING HOLLYGROVE ON DA TRACK BIRTHDAY

Linden, TX
With Linden Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

