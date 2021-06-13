Linden calendar: Coming events

(LINDEN, TX) Linden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

ArkLaOkTex Soul Blues Fest Douglassville, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 72 County Road 2225, Douglassville, TX 75560

Ark-La-Ok-Tex Soul Blues Fest hosted by Majic 93.3 DJ Godfather. Gates open at noon show starts at 3pm.

Summer Dance Camp - Ages 14-18 Hughes Springs, TX

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 108 Hooton St, Hughes Springs, TX

This camp is designed to work on Drill Team technique so that dancers can improve on their skills and be ready for a new year of Friday Night Lights! Camp is $80.00 and includes 5 days of...

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

WANT A CAREER CHANGE? WANT TO MAKE $5000-10,000 A MONTH? Training to become a microblading artist. Make $300-$700 per client session. Each c About this event WANT A CAREER CHANGE? WANT TO MAKE...

Hughes Springs Cruise Nights Hughes Springs, TX

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Cruise Night in Hughes Springs, Texas on the 3rd FRIDAY of each month of MAY – OCTOBER Food vendor on site. Drawings and prizes each month!

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 72 county road 2225, Douglasville, TX 75560

ONE OF THE BIGGEST EVENTS AND CONCERT SERIES HIT THE ARKLATEX. ALSO CELEBRATING HOLLYGROVE ON DA TRACK BIRTHDAY