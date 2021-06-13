Cancel
Afton, WY

Live events coming up in Afton

(AFTON, WY) Afton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Afton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JDcl_0aT3UXg300

The Old Rock Church Play

Auburn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: Auburn, WY

Come enjoy this wonderful community theatre performance in Auburn's historic Old Rock Church! This years' play is called Of Mice and Turkeys...Or The Roos Ruse. Tickets are just $5 and help...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZV0lD_0aT3UXg300

Teepee take down

Alpine, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Taking down TOTR tee pee. Meet at Grey River Parking Lot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cuVg_0aT3UXg300

Star Valley Half Marathon

Thayne, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 304 Myers St,, Thayne, WY

Come and join us in the Annual Star Valley Half Marathon! It will be an event you won't want to miss! Proceeds from the race go to benefit local families in need. With the amazing location and cool te

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLEtX_0aT3UXg300

Animal Families - Family Game Night at the Park

Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: Afton, WY

Join us for a fun family event with board games at the Canyon View Park Pavillion. You can bring your own picnic dinner and enjoy games with other families in the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37j2Bc_0aT3UXg300

Animal Tails and Tales Instruction - Police Dogs

Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 261 Washington St, Afton, WY

Join us as we host Deputy Lytle and Canine Beck in the Star Valley Branch Library backlot for a demonstration of how Canine Beck supports our Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

