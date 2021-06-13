Live events coming up in Afton

(AFTON, WY) Afton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Afton:

The Old Rock Church Play Auburn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: Auburn, WY

Come enjoy this wonderful community theatre performance in Auburn's historic Old Rock Church! This years' play is called Of Mice and Turkeys...Or The Roos Ruse. Tickets are just $5 and help...

Teepee take down Alpine, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Taking down TOTR tee pee. Meet at Grey River Parking Lot

Star Valley Half Marathon Thayne, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 304 Myers St,, Thayne, WY

Come and join us in the Annual Star Valley Half Marathon! It will be an event you won't want to miss! Proceeds from the race go to benefit local families in need. With the amazing location and cool te

Animal Families - Family Game Night at the Park Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: Afton, WY

Join us for a fun family event with board games at the Canyon View Park Pavillion. You can bring your own picnic dinner and enjoy games with other families in the community.

Animal Tails and Tales Instruction - Police Dogs Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 261 Washington St, Afton, WY

Join us as we host Deputy Lytle and Canine Beck in the Star Valley Branch Library backlot for a demonstration of how Canine Beck supports our Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.