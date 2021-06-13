Kingman calendar: Events coming up

(KINGMAN, KS) Live events are lining up on the Kingman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingman:

Early Session Camper - Male - Kingman, KS 2021 Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 4817 SE 100 St, Kingman, KS

Early Session Camper - Female span Jun 20 - Jun 26 span Ages 9-18 · Females Only span

Cheney Car Show Cheney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Award to club with most participants & People's Choice awards. Dash plaques and commemorative pint glass to first people to show up. Traffic will be blocked off and all show parking will be paved...

Planter & Porch Sign Party (Companion Animal Hospital) Cheney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 N Main St, Cheney, KS

[passster password="cah" area="11302"] Porch Sign Paint Party Tuesday, 6/15/21: 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm Adult party — ages 18 & up. BYOB We supply everything you need: Over 100 designs to choose from...

Pretty Prairie Rodeo Pretty Prairie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 202 N Elm St, Pretty Prairie, KS

Kansas' Largest Night Rodeo is held in Pretty Prairie, Kansas. The event is held in the Booster Club Arena, 202 North Elm St and is sanctioned by the PRCA. Being a 75+ year tradition is quite an...

Golfing For a Cause Cheney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1119 N Main St, Cheney, KS

Golfing For a Cause is on Facebook. To connect with Golfing For a Cause, join Facebook today.