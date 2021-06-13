Norton calendar: What's coming up

(NORTON, KS) Live events are coming to Norton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norton:

PDGC Coors 2-Man Horserace Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 16731 Pdra Rd, Norton, KS

The Prairie Dog Golf Course will host a Coors 2-Man Horserace on Friday, July 9.

June Joy of Painting Class Logan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 Main St, Logan, KS

Step-by-step, Sandy Seamone will reveal how to paint using the Bob Ross Method. Her teaching style keeps the classroom atmosphere light and entertaining. All painting supplies are provided and no...

Kansas Biggest Rodeo Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Phillipsburg, KS

Kansas' Biggest Rodeo is 3 nights of great family entertainment. Come on out and make memories with your family and friends at the Phillipsburg rodeo!Schedule

PDGC 2-Couple Scramble Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 16731 Pdra Rd, Norton, KS

Prairie Dog Golf Club will host a 2-Couple Scramble on Sunday, October 10. Mulligans and meal after round included. $140 per team. This is the last event of the year.

E-Center Workshop: CliftonStrengths Essentials Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 205 F St, Phillipsburg, KS

E-Center Workshop: CliftonStrengths Essentials is on Facebook. To connect with E-Center Workshop: CliftonStrengths Essentials, join Facebook today.