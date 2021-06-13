Cancel
Lawtey, FL

Coming soon: Lawtey events

Lawtey News Watch
Lawtey News Watch
 8 days ago

(LAWTEY, FL) Lawtey is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lawtey area:

Watermelon Fun Fest

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2300 N Temple Ave, Starke, FL

Watermelon Fun Fest – June 26 & 27 at the Bradford County Fairgrounds, Bradford County, Fl. Saturday & Sunday 10am-5pm. Family Fun & Fe

Preschool Storytime Ages 2-6

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ages 2-6 All programs in the Children\'s Department are free and open to the public. Sign-ups are required No walk-ins, space is limited. Sign up or if you have questions: Melanie 904-368-3913...

ZUMBA

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

At the NEW LOCATION of Starke Dance Academy! $5 at the door, no membership required! Bring a friend, mat, and water bottle! Not your momma’s Zumba!

OgZ DeZigns @ Starke Watermelon Fun Festival

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2300 N Temple Ave, Starke, FL

Family Fun & Festivities Inside & Out, Ice Cold Watermelon, Free Water Slide, Art & Crafts, Free Bounce Houses, Live Entertainment, Vendors, Wacky Watermelon Games, Delicious Food, Watermelon...

SNM Summer Camp

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 88 SE 75th St, Starke, FL

CAMP IS BACK! We are so excited to be back together for Camp this summer! Bring all your friends and get ready for an exciting, life-changing week! Registration is $225 and includes lodging...

ABOUT

With Lawtey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

