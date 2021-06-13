Glasgow events coming soon

(GLASGOW, MT) Live events are coming to Glasgow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glasgow:

Colbrese Cup Memorial Red Ball Golf Scramble Glasgow, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 95 Skylark Rd, Glasgow, MT

The Red Ball Golf Tournament will be held in August at Sunnyside Golf & Country Club. The tournament features FREE BEER & water on every hole & cash/prizes on every hole! Sack Lunches dinner, and...

Baskerville! Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

Playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor) turns the classic stories of Sherlock Holmes upside down in this fast paced who-dunnit comedy, featuring 3 actors playing over 100 roles!

Venturing Weekend Nashua, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

All Montana Venturers are invited to this end of summer celebration! Meet Venturers from around Montana, reconnect with old friends and meet new ones while enjoying a variety of Venturing...

Dames at Sea Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

A star is born in this the tap-dancing musical extravaganza about a young chorus girl who, with help of some energetic sailors, saves the day and proves the show must go on! Don’t miss the debut...

Community Meeting Glasgow, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 319 3rd St S A, Glasgow, MT

Stórmál event in Glasgow by Valley County Community Pool Campaign on Týsdagur, Juni 22 2021