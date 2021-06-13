Stroud events coming soon

(STROUD, OK) Live events are coming to Stroud.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stroud area:

Lincoln County Health Dept. Fundraiser — Route 66 — Events Calendar Chandler, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 E 1st St, Chandler, OK

Lincoln County Health Dept. Fundraiser at Route 66 Interpretive Center on Jun 24th, 6:00pm

Music Trivia Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 24601 Milfay Rd, Depew, OK

Gather your team for some music trivia. Magic Mike will play snippets of songs and the teams will write down the song's name and artist. The team with the most points will win a prize. At the pools.

Chandler Roundup Club Open Rodeo Chandler, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 515 N Hwy 18, Chandler, OK

This rodeo features all standard rodeo events and includes a Baby Bale Sprint. 8p.m. nightly. Follow us on Facebook > www.facebook.com/pages/Chandler-Roundup-Club/105838569509421

PVOK Summer BBQ Bash - 5 Star BBQ & Steakhouse Stroud, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

We have so much to celebrate and reflect on: the beginning of summer break, the end of a victorious legislative session, big parent voice wins, and most of all, the growth of our supportive PVOK...

Oaklake Trails welcomes back EverFade! Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Dance event in Depew, OK by EverFade on Saturday, July 17 2021