Kaunakakai events calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautifully updated ground floor condo at lovely Wavecrest Resort. Enjoy the lush east end and the magic of their meticulous grounds. The unit boasts granite counters, custom cabinetry, walk in shower and washer /dryer combo for added convenience. Upgraded windows and doors have also been added. Ocean Front unit at complex with private sand beach at Molokai Shores Resort. Spectacular views of the pacific, islands of Maui and Lanai, and also of historic fish pond from condo that is just amazing from this LEASEHOLD until 2038! Spacious home on two levels with high vaulted white washed ceilings and exposed beam construction with covered lanai is move in ready! Live full time or part time in Hawaii OR rent long term or short term at this pet friendly Hotel Resort Condo perfect for snow birds to enjoy many magnificent sunrises and sunsets from! Newly painted, bright, clean, updated condo features black granite counters, sink, gas stove top, stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, microwave appliances, new lighting over kitchen island that seats 6. Open floor plan to large living room has a flat screen cable TV and stairs to loft area above. There is one bed room on main level which also has vaulted white washed ceiling and palm leaf ceiling fan with matching palm leaf ceiling fan in loft space on second level that can be used as a spacious second bed room! Bath room features vintage black claw foot tub, pedestal sink and matching toilet, mirrored silver vanity with chair, new wall coverings and framed art for unique and relaxing experience! Immaculate landscaped grounds have swaying palm trees along private sand beach to enjoy year round OR work on your tan at gated resort in ground pool with lounge chairs and outdoor slower recently upgraded! There are gas BBQ grills, tables, benches, putting green, shuffle board, on site gated laundry building with coin operated washer, dyers, a florist, and long term parking at this popular Molokai Shores Hotel Resort about 1 mile from main town of Kaunakakai for stores and shopping and pier, 10 miles to MKK airport for inter island flights. Relax an Slow Down on Molokai, the Friendly Isle, Hawaii's best kept secret! Spectacular views of the Pacific, islands of Maui and Lanai, and also of historic fish pond from condo that is just amazing from this LEASEHOLD until 2038! Spacious home on two levels with high vaulted whitewashed ceilings and exposed beam construction with covered lanai. Live in Hawaii at this pet friendly Hotel Resort Condo perfect for snowbirds to enjoy sunrises and sunsets from! Newly painted, clean, updated condo features black granite counters, sink, gas stovetop, stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, microwave appliances, new lighting over kitchen island. Open floor plan to the large living room, stairs to the loft area above. 1 bedroom on the main level, palm leaf ceiling fan, loft space on 2nd level. Vintage black clawfoot tub, pedestal sink, and matching toilet, mirrored silver vanity w/chair. About 1 mile from the main town of Kaunakakai for stores and shopping and pier, 10 miles to MKK airport. Huge 3-Car Garage with high doors for boat or 4x4 storage. Owning in Kawela allows usage of surrounding preservation land for hiking and hunting. Market Rent is $2500/mo.