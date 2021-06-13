Kaunakakai events calendar
(KAUNAKAKAI, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kaunakakai calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kaunakakai:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 200 Nohea Kai Dr, Lahaina, HI
Paradise Awaits! The leading hosted-buyer event for qualified meetings and incentive professionals looking to do business in Hawaii will meet with Hawaii's top hotels, CVBs, DMCs, and venues for...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 AM
Address: 744 Front St, Lahaina, HI
Paul’s classic acoustic style and warm stage presence has been entertaining audiences for over a decade. Paul plays a variety of classic rock, country, blues and original songs. To view his...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 PM
RESERVATIONS REQUIRED TEXT (646) 770-3557 ADDRESS WILL BE PROVIDED AFTER RESERVATIONS ARE MADE Meet new people, make friends, and learn to make smart financial decisions so you can get out of the...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 PM
Address: 2435 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI
Enjoy Live Music at Hula Grill on Sundays 2:00 - 4:00pm Danyel Alana 5:30 - 7:30pm Kealii Lum
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Address: 4910 Honoapiilani Highway, Lahaina, HI 96761
A grand opening celebration for the Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts featuring the illusions of SHIN LIM!