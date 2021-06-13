Cancel
Scottville, MI

Live events on the horizon in Scottville

Posted by 
Scottville Post
 8 days ago

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Live events are coming to Scottville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scottville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Xli9_0aT3UOyk00

Summer

Scottville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 700 S Scottville Rd, Scottville, MI

January - February - March - April - May - June July - August - September - October - November - December Spring - Summer - Fall - Winter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jVFX_0aT3UOyk00

Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival

Ludington, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: West Ludington Avenue, Ludington, MI 49431

Stage Left Theatre Company is proud to present the 5th Annual Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival! Bring your blanket or lawn chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sR0gy_0aT3UOyk00

Annual Fundraiser

Custer, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3383 E Hawley Rd, Custer, MI

Legion Family Members, Active duty, Reserve, and National Guard members and families: Join the Michigan American Legion Wilwin Lodge at Cygnet Cove, located at 3383 E. Hawley Rd., in Custer, on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqXH4_0aT3UOyk00

8th Annual Chili Cookoff

Scottville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 701 S Scottville Rd, Scottville, MI

Spicy or sweet, meaty or beanie, tomatoey or creamy.. it doesn’t matter! Just bring your BEST chili to Henry’s Annual Chili Cook Off!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4aRH_0aT3UOyk00

Native Plants in Brewing and Distilling

Ludington, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 10471 Six Mile Road, Rockford, MI 49431

Learn how native plants have been used in brewing and distilling on this informational exploration of Saul Lake Bog Nature Preserve.

Scottville Post

Scottville, MI
ABOUT

With Scottville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

