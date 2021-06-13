Cancel
Burns, OR

Burns events coming soon

Burns Bulletin
(BURNS, OR) Burns has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burns:

Informal Picnic at Hines Park

Hines, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Informal picnic will be held at the Hines Park at Noon. Bring your own lunch. Please RSVP to Cindy at 208-880-4188 by July 1st.

Narcotics Anonmous

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Narcotics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 6 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord in Burns

Courtesy Blood Pressure Check

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

The Harney County Health Department is available to check blood pressure

Alcoholics Anonymous

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Sunday at 7 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord

Skull Gravel Grind Race 120 | 60 | 30

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Roll out starts at 6am for 120 riders, with 60 & 30 riders taking off at 7 & 8 am respectively. Arrive 30 min. early for registration & welcome. Rugged | Remote | Adventure Harney County is home...

With Burns Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

