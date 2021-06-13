Burns events coming soon

(BURNS, OR) Burns has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burns:

Informal Picnic at Hines Park Hines, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Informal picnic will be held at the Hines Park at Noon. Bring your own lunch. Please RSVP to Cindy at 208-880-4188 by July 1st.

Narcotics Anonmous Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Narcotics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 6 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord in Burns

Courtesy Blood Pressure Check Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

The Harney County Health Department is available to check blood pressure

Alcoholics Anonymous Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Sunday at 7 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord

Skull Gravel Grind Race 120 | 60 | 30 Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Roll out starts at 6am for 120 riders, with 60 & 30 riders taking off at 7 & 8 am respectively. Arrive 30 min. early for registration & welcome. Rugged | Remote | Adventure Harney County is home...