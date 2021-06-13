Events on the San Saba calendar

(SAN SABA, TX) Live events are lining up on the San Saba calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Saba:

8th Annual Tournament of Hope in Memory of Larry McNeely San Saba, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 723 C R 102, San Saba, TX

The Tournament of Hope is going on it's 8th year of raising funds to support the Larry McNeely Memorial Scholarship fund. We can't wait for the GREATEST SATURDAY OF THE YEAR!

Stan Wieks 5K Cancer Stomp San Saba, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Come join in the fun on July, 4th for the Stan Wieks 5K Cancer Stomp at Mill Pond in San Saba, Tx. The scenery and views of San Saba Texas are breath taking! In addition to our 5K we will be...

L&B Roadhouse BBQ - Live Music & Comedy Night Lometa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 17346 U.S. 183, Lometa, TX 76853

Lucas Bothers Band & Jesse Peyton Comedy Present a night of live music and comedy at L&B Roadhouse BBQ on July 24th!

JLT Joey Lee Tharp Memorial Scholarship Benefit Richland Springs, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 604 U.S. 190, Richland Springs, TX 76871

Goat roping, BBQ and live auction, music by Southern Rustics, local acoustics, Whiskey Smile, Matt Castillo, Cody Hibbard and Randall King

City Wide Cleanup Richland Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Please join us as we clean up and spruce up our community in anticipation of the Stars and Stripes Festival. Let's take pride in what others see when they come here. "We are better together!"