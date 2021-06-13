Morganton events coming soon

(MORGANTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Morganton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Morganton area:

Sunny D Camp - The Grunch Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2591 E 1st St, Blue Ridge, GA

Jack & The Beanstalk Follow young Jack as he travels up the magical beanstalk and into the sky to face the fearsome Giant! Directed By: Patti Odell

Pickin’ in the Park Mineral Bluff, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 1156 River Rd, Mineral Bluff, GA

Pickin\' in Horseshoe Bend Park every Thursday, 6:00 PM to dusk, May - Sept. Live music jams & pickin\' on the banks of the Toccoa River at the Horseshoe Bend Park in McCaysville. Free Admission...

Event Planning Intern Fall 2021 Morganton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Internship Location 2031 Lowery Road, Morganton, GA 30560 Position Grade 3; background check includes Criminal Background, Social Security Number Verification, Motor Vehicle Check and Sex Offender...

The Odd Couple ~ Blue Ridge Community Theater Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2591 E 1st St, Blue Ridge, GA

Thursday, July 15th – Sunday, August 8th Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm Sundays at 2:00pm PG-13 This classic comedy opens as a group of the guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced...

Trailer Hippies Live at Grumpy Old Men Brewing Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1315 E Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

Come to Blue Ridge where Trailer Hippies, Tommy & Silvia Davis will be keepin’ it real with their mountain/folk/homespun vibe. Spend an afternoon of groovy magic and enjoy excellently crafted beer.