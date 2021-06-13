Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganton, GA

Morganton events coming soon

Posted by 
Morganton Digest
Morganton Digest
 8 days ago

(MORGANTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Morganton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Morganton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkxpA_0aT3UKRq00

Sunny D Camp - The Grunch

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2591 E 1st St, Blue Ridge, GA

Jack & The Beanstalk Follow young Jack as he travels up the magical beanstalk and into the sky to face the fearsome Giant! Directed By: Patti Odell

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqG1I_0aT3UKRq00

Pickin’ in the Park

Mineral Bluff, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 1156 River Rd, Mineral Bluff, GA

Pickin\' in Horseshoe Bend Park every Thursday, 6:00 PM to dusk, May - Sept. Live music jams & pickin\' on the banks of the Toccoa River at the Horseshoe Bend Park in McCaysville. Free Admission...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voVYW_0aT3UKRq00

Event Planning Intern Fall 2021

Morganton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Internship Location 2031 Lowery Road, Morganton, GA 30560 Position Grade 3; background check includes Criminal Background, Social Security Number Verification, Motor Vehicle Check and Sex Offender...

Learn More

The Odd Couple ~ Blue Ridge Community Theater

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2591 E 1st St, Blue Ridge, GA

Thursday, July 15th – Sunday, August 8th Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm Sundays at 2:00pm PG-13 This classic comedy opens as a group of the guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTA8Z_0aT3UKRq00

Trailer Hippies Live at Grumpy Old Men Brewing

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1315 E Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

Come to Blue Ridge where Trailer Hippies, Tommy & Silvia Davis will be keepin’ it real with their mountain/folk/homespun vibe. Spend an afternoon of groovy magic and enjoy excellently crafted beer.

Learn More
Morganton Digest

Morganton Digest

Morganton, GA
15
Followers
93
Post
759
Views
ABOUT

With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ridge, GA
City
Mineral Bluff, GA
City
Morganton, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Internship#Ga Jack#Ga Come#Tommy Silvia Davis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Morganton, GAPosted by
Morganton Digest

Morganton is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(MORGANTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morganton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!