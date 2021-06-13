Cancel
Walsenburg, CO

Walsenburg events coming soon

Walsenburg News Watch
Walsenburg News Watch
 8 days ago

(WALSENBURG, CO) Walsenburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walsenburg:

Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall

Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

The wall arrives in June 16 and 17 for set up. Volunteers can call Gary Baldwin 738-2801 for more information

The Moving Wall is Coming to Southern Colorado

Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 23500 US-160, Walsenburg, CO

Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center is proud to host "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial that has been touring the country for over...

Smythe and Taylor

La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Smythe & Taylor formed in 1999 when a friend asked TC if she could sub for him at a coffee shop gig. She only knew a handful of songs, but there was $85 to be had! A co-worker suggested she go up...

Mike Blakely Singer-Songwriter & Novelist

La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

ABOUT MIKE As a singer/songwriter, Mike Blakely has released 13 albums, performed all over the U.S. and has made 16 tours to Europe. His songs have been recorded by Alan Jackson, Gary P. Nunn, Red...

Stonewall Century Ride

La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Stonewall Century is a challenging road bike ride along one of Colorado’s most beautiful scenic highways. We welcome you to come and enjoy some of the best road riding in Southern Colorado...

With Walsenburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

