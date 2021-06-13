Walsenburg events coming soon

(WALSENBURG, CO) Walsenburg is ready for live events.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walsenburg:

Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

The wall arrives in June 16 and 17 for set up. Volunteers can call Gary Baldwin 738-2801 for more information

The Moving Wall is Coming to Southern Colorado Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 23500 US-160, Walsenburg, CO

Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center is proud to host "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial that has been touring the country for over...

Smythe and Taylor La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Smythe & Taylor formed in 1999 when a friend asked TC if she could sub for him at a coffee shop gig. She only knew a handful of songs, but there was $85 to be had! A co-worker suggested she go up...

Mike Blakely Singer-Songwriter & Novelist La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

ABOUT MIKE As a singer/songwriter, Mike Blakely has released 13 albums, performed all over the U.S. and has made 16 tours to Europe. His songs have been recorded by Alan Jackson, Gary P. Nunn, Red...

Stonewall Century Ride La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Stonewall Century is a challenging road bike ride along one of Colorado’s most beautiful scenic highways. We welcome you to come and enjoy some of the best road riding in Southern Colorado...