What’s up Blanding: Local events calendar

(BLANDING, UT) Live events are lining up on the Blanding calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blanding:

Golden Bears Ears Ultra Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 AM

Address: 265 N Main St, Monticello, UT

Introducing Golden Bears Ears Ultra, the autumn edition of one of the most beautiful courses on the Mad Moose schedule! This 50K, 30K event hosted in the quiet Abajo Mountains, overlooking...

Stateline Car Show July 17th, 2021 Dove Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Stateline Bar & Grill Car Show July 17th, 2021 Registration starts at 9 AM and ends at 1 PM. Registration for Cars, Bikes, & Trucks $5 Vendors wanted $25 a booth Selling tickets for awesome doors...

2021 Abajo Enduro Monticello, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 265 North Main Street, Monticello, UT 84535

This epic two-day, three stage enduro takes place in a hidden enclave of Utah's best kept secret we call the Abajo Mountains of SE Utah.

5th Annual Scholarship Scramble Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, UT

Blue Mountain Hospital and San Juan Health are pleased to co-sponsor the 5th Annual Healthcare Scholarship Scramble at the Hideout Golf Club. This annual event is a golfing tournament that raises...