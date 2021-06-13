Cancel
Blanding, UT

What’s up Blanding: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Blanding Daily
Blanding Daily
 8 days ago

(BLANDING, UT) Live events are lining up on the Blanding calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blanding:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1M1Z_0aT3UIgO00

Golden Bears Ears Ultra

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 AM

Address: 265 N Main St, Monticello, UT

Introducing Golden Bears Ears Ultra, the autumn edition of one of the most beautiful courses on the Mad Moose schedule! This 50K, 30K event hosted in the quiet Abajo Mountains, overlooking...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erCzn_0aT3UIgO00

Stateline Car Show July 17th, 2021

Dove Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Stateline Bar & Grill Car Show July 17th, 2021 Registration starts at 9 AM and ends at 1 PM. Registration for Cars, Bikes, & Trucks $5 Vendors wanted $25 a booth Selling tickets for awesome doors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FYpB_0aT3UIgO00

2021 Abajo Enduro

Monticello, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 265 North Main Street, Monticello, UT 84535

This epic two-day, three stage enduro takes place in a hidden enclave of Utah's best kept secret we call the Abajo Mountains of SE Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlwLd_0aT3UIgO00

5th Annual Scholarship Scramble

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, UT

Blue Mountain Hospital and San Juan Health are pleased to co-sponsor the 5th Annual Healthcare Scholarship Scramble at the Hideout Golf Club. This annual event is a golfing tournament that raises...

