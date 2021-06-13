Coming soon: Fort Kent events

(FORT KENT, ME) Live events are lining up on the Fort Kent calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Kent:

Stuffed Animal Sleepover Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 30 High St, Caribou, ME

Drop off your stuffed animal any time on Monday, June 21, and pick them up any time on Wednesday, June 23. What kind of mischief will your friends get into when the library is closed? You'll...

The Story Tour Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 308 Sweden St, Caribou, ME

Join us for 'The Story Tour'. A powerful night featuring the hope-filled music of Allan Scott Band , incredible God stories from across the U.S.A. and multiple speaker's including: suicide...

Build A Bouquet an evening in the garden Event Frenchville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Pick your own Flowers & Build a Bouquet Flower Workshops! Enjoy a relaxing evening picking flowers with your closest friends and family. Unplug & Unwind: A wonderful way to de-stress during the...

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 5 School Rd, Stockholm, ME

*This event will require a $10 cover charge!* Will Bradford is best known as the bandleader, songwriter, and lead singer for the indie pranksters,' SeepeopleS. In their 19 year career, SeepeopleS...

Wild Women's Week Eagle Lake, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 1695 Sly Brook Rd, Eagle Lake, ME

Join the Ladies of the Lodge for a week of WILD ADVENTURES: Kayaking Swimming Hiking Quilting Carving Crafting Mountain Climbing Archery Scrapbooking Air Rifles Fly Fishing Water Safety with...