Spicer calendar: Events coming up

(SPICER, MN) Spicer is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spicer:

GLLM Pancake Breakfast Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 9916 Lake Ave S, Spicer, MN

Come to camp for a variety of pancakes, syrups, and toppings served with sausage links, fruit, juice and coffee! The 2021 Summer Staff will have games and crafts for children of all ages. Proceeds...

Spicer 4th of July Celebration Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: Spicer, MN

Spicer’s 4th of July Celebration July 2-4th, 2021 Join the fun in Spicer during their 3-Day 4th of July Celebration! Enjoy a Briggs Motley Arts, Crafts & Gift Show, Grand Day Parade, Street Dance...

Green Lake Triathlon - Family Weekend Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

The Green Lake Triathlon - Family Weekend is on Saturday August 14, 2021 to Sunday August 15, 2021. It includes the following events: Adult - Individual - on for 2020, Adult - 2 Person Relay Team...

Memorial Mass Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 6680 153rd Ave NE, Spicer, MN

Owen L. Gertgen, age 94, of Kandiyohi, died Saturday morning, November 21, at Glen Oaks Care Center in New London. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 p.m (noon) Saturday, June 19, at the Church...

Live Music at Zorbaz on Green Lake Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 159 Lake Ave S, Spicer, MN

Enjoy a variety of live music this summer on the patio of Zorbaz on Green Lake! June 2021 Saturday, June 5th – Lite from 4-8pm Sunday, June 6th – Ana Storm from 2-6pm Sunday, June 13th – Andrew...