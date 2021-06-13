Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spicer, MN

Spicer calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 8 days ago

(SPICER, MN) Spicer is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spicer:

GLLM Pancake Breakfast

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 9916 Lake Ave S, Spicer, MN

Come to camp for a variety of pancakes, syrups, and toppings served with sausage links, fruit, juice and coffee! The 2021 Summer Staff will have games and crafts for children of all ages. Proceeds...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdlx7_0aT3UF2D00

Spicer 4th of July Celebration

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: Spicer, MN

Spicer’s 4th of July Celebration July 2-4th, 2021 Join the fun in Spicer during their 3-Day 4th of July Celebration! Enjoy a Briggs Motley Arts, Crafts & Gift Show, Grand Day Parade, Street Dance...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JS3oT_0aT3UF2D00

Green Lake Triathlon - Family Weekend

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

The Green Lake Triathlon - Family Weekend is on Saturday August 14, 2021 to Sunday August 15, 2021. It includes the following events: Adult - Individual - on for 2020, Adult - 2 Person Relay Team...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17msDO_0aT3UF2D00

Memorial Mass

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 6680 153rd Ave NE, Spicer, MN

Owen L. Gertgen, age 94, of Kandiyohi, died Saturday morning, November 21, at Glen Oaks Care Center in New London. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 p.m (noon) Saturday, June 19, at the Church...

Learn More

Live Music at Zorbaz on Green Lake

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 159 Lake Ave S, Spicer, MN

Enjoy a variety of live music this summer on the patio of Zorbaz on Green Lake! June 2021 Saturday, June 5th – Lite from 4-8pm Sunday, June 6th – Ana Storm from 2-6pm Sunday, June 13th – Andrew...

Learn More
Spicer Updates

Spicer Updates

Spicer, MN
5
Followers
93
Post
734
Views
ABOUT

With Spicer Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Spicer, MN
City
Kandiyohi, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts#Live Events#Sun Jun#Sun Jul 07#Glen Oaks Care Center#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related