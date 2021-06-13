What’s up Dover Foxcroft: Local events calendar

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Live events are coming to Dover Foxcroft.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dover Foxcroft:

CMCMA Members Monthly Meeting Corinna, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 42 Stetson Rd, Corinna, ME

Central Maine Country Music Association will have their monthly meetings the last Monday of the month. We will meet at the Corinna Community Center's old library room. Potluck will be at 6 pm...

2nd Annual Jim Mauzy Whoopie Pie Sale for Charity Sebec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Whoopie pies galore in many varieties sold by donation. Half of the money goes to the Sebec Village Associates, and half goes to the food pantry in Milo. The largest donor wins 3 dozen whoopie pies.

Double E at The Lakeshore House Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 9 Tenney Hill Rd, Monson, ME

Sunday afternoon on the lake! Delicious food,tasty cold beverages and you can kick back and relax and listen to some live music by Double E!!

Kris Kringle Fair Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Annual holiday craft fair at the Monson town gym. Also various activities for kids of all ages. All proceeds go towards helping family in need in the Monson area.

MONSON, MAINE • FAITH MATTERS | ROCKS & FOSSILS Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 2 Wilkins St, Monson, ME

FAITH MATTERS is a monthly meeting sponsored by AIIA during which we examine worldviews, belief systems, and a wide variety of issues related to matters of life and truth — all through the lens of...