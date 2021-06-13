Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover-foxcroft, ME

What’s up Dover Foxcroft: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Dover-Foxcroft Updates
Dover-Foxcroft Updates
 8 days ago

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Live events are coming to Dover Foxcroft.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dover Foxcroft:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0MIS_0aT3UE9U00

CMCMA Members Monthly Meeting

Corinna, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 42 Stetson Rd, Corinna, ME

Central Maine Country Music Association will have their monthly meetings the last Monday of the month. We will meet at the Corinna Community Center's old library room. Potluck will be at 6 pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6Evn_0aT3UE9U00

2nd Annual Jim Mauzy Whoopie Pie Sale for Charity

Sebec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Whoopie pies galore in many varieties sold by donation. Half of the money goes to the Sebec Village Associates, and half goes to the food pantry in Milo. The largest donor wins 3 dozen whoopie pies.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41y3VN_0aT3UE9U00

Double E at The Lakeshore House

Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 9 Tenney Hill Rd, Monson, ME

Sunday afternoon on the lake! Delicious food,tasty cold beverages and you can kick back and relax and listen to some live music by Double E!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2aCE_0aT3UE9U00

Kris Kringle Fair

Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Annual holiday craft fair at the Monson town gym. Also various activities for kids of all ages. All proceeds go towards helping family in need in the Monson area.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2s2H_0aT3UE9U00

MONSON, MAINE • FAITH MATTERS | ROCKS & FOSSILS

Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 2 Wilkins St, Monson, ME

FAITH MATTERS is a monthly meeting sponsored by AIIA during which we examine worldviews, belief systems, and a wide variety of issues related to matters of life and truth — all through the lens of...

Learn More
Dover-Foxcroft Updates

Dover-Foxcroft Updates

Dover-Foxcroft, ME
5
Followers
24
Post
56
Views
ABOUT

With Dover-Foxcroft Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milo, ME
State
Maine State
City
Dover-foxcroft, ME
Dover-foxcroft, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Corinna, ME
City
Monson, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Food Pantry#Sun Jul 07#Aiia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Dover-foxcroft, MEPosted by
Dover-Foxcroft Updates

Top homes for sale in Dover Foxcroft

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for a home ready to move to. New kitchen cabinets, counter and flooring through out the home. Recently built screened in sun room. Hot water baseboard with boiler mate. Town water and sewer. Nice back yard and a storage building.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Betty Ann Richardson, Bangor at 207-942-6711</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Time to come &#039;&#039; up ta camp&#039;&#039; .Low maintenance 2br 1Ba updated camp can be your getaway in the Maine woods. Access to ITS and ATV trails nearby. Year round town road provides easy access. New drilled well flowing at 60 gpm. Materials on site to complete remodel.Being sold as is.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Grover Kilpatrick, Bangor at 207-942-6711</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home that features so many options. The 2 car bay garage use to be a Airbnb that features a bedroom on top and tons of storage. Close to amentias and walking distance to the lake. Open concept first floor living, 2 heating sources, bright and sunny, a large back deck and yard that is great for entertaining, a lifetime warranty huge swing set, flower gardens and much more. Motivated Seller!!!, Easy to show!!! This home will be deep cleaned from top to bottom before you move in. So make this home your own.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Holly Adkins, NextHome Experience at 207-573-7400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTgxNzI1JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Quality built ranch 3BR/3BA home on 4 acres. Kitchen, Dining room with sliding doors to deck and Living room with gas fireplace. Front foyer. Three large bedrooms. Master bedroom with full bath and plenty of closet space. Large family room or office area in basement with a gas fireplace. Two car garage and a 12X22 Storage building. Many recent updated whole house generator, two heat pumps, Rinnai on demand water heater, well pump. Deck with composite and a vinyl rail over looks the PIscataquis Country Club. Full basement with door to the back yard. Newer shingles, windows, well pump and septic system. Nicely landscaped. Home is ready to move into.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Betty Ann Richardson, Bangor at 207-942-6711</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>