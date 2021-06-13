Live events Yuma — what’s coming up

(YUMA, CO) Live events are coming to Yuma.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma:

River City Cruisers Car Show @ Rainbow Park Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

RIVER CITY CRUISERS CAR SHOW 8AM-12PM Registration / 12PM - 3PM Show Rainbow Park. Concessions by Slawpy Barn. Awards at 3pm. NO PARKING ON JACKSON STREET!

Outdoor Praise Night Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 20563 County Rd KK, Wray, CO

Come join us for a fun night of outdoor music and praise featuring the Beecher Island Sunday School's Praise Team. Admission is FREE but we ask that you consider a free-will offering in support of...

June Meeting & Ride Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 365 W 2nd St, Wray, CO

This is our June monthly meeting followed by a ride

Teen After Hours Game Night Akron, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 302 Main Ave, Akron, CO

Join Heidi for a night of games, fun, and snacks. Ages 12-18 welcome.

BEER GARDEN & CONCESSIONS @ Beer Keg Fights Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 351 W 2nd St, Wray, CO

BEER GARDEN & CONCESSIONS – The Beer Garden will be located in the park at the west end of the shopping center during the Beer Keg Battle. The Beer Garden is being sponsored by the Wauneta Fire...