Yuma, CO

Live events Yuma — what’s coming up

Yuma News Alert
Yuma News Alert
 8 days ago

(YUMA, CO) Live events are coming to Yuma.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qYkI_0aT3UDGl00

River City Cruisers Car Show @ Rainbow Park

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

RIVER CITY CRUISERS CAR SHOW 8AM-12PM Registration / 12PM - 3PM Show Rainbow Park. Concessions by Slawpy Barn. Awards at 3pm. NO PARKING ON JACKSON STREET!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZarM0_0aT3UDGl00

Outdoor Praise Night

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 20563 County Rd KK, Wray, CO

Come join us for a fun night of outdoor music and praise featuring the Beecher Island Sunday School's Praise Team. Admission is FREE but we ask that you consider a free-will offering in support of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vt94_0aT3UDGl00

June Meeting & Ride

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 365 W 2nd St, Wray, CO

This is our June monthly meeting followed by a ride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354QNe_0aT3UDGl00

Teen After Hours Game Night

Akron, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 302 Main Ave, Akron, CO

Join Heidi for a night of games, fun, and snacks. Ages 12-18 welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2zq6_0aT3UDGl00

BEER GARDEN & CONCESSIONS @ Beer Keg Fights

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 351 W 2nd St, Wray, CO

BEER GARDEN & CONCESSIONS – The Beer Garden will be located in the park at the west end of the shopping center during the Beer Keg Battle. The Beer Garden is being sponsored by the Wauneta Fire...

Yuma News Alert

Yuma News Alert

Yuma, CO
ABOUT

With Yuma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

