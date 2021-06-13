Cancel
Cherokee Village, AR

Cherokee Village calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Cherokee Village Times
Cherokee Village Times
 8 days ago

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Cherokee Village is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cherokee Village:

Salem Fireworks In The Park

Salem, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1078 US-412, Salem, AR

Food and music prior to a gigantic fireworks display over the lake at the Salem City Park.

Be the Sunshine Pageant

Hardy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 301 W Main St, Hardy, AR

This pageant is like none other! We are so excited to combine pageanting with making a difference in the lives of young ladies and our community! Check out our Facebook page and message us today...

4D Barrel Race

Thayer, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: US-63 BUS, Thayer, MO

Will be putting on a 4D barrel race. There will be added money along with prizes. 70% payback.

Sunday Night Bible Study

Evening Shade, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3388 US-167, Evening Shade, AR

Pastor Led Bible Study At 6:00 PM we have our Pastor led bible study. After a few congregational songs and occasionally some special music by one or more of our members we discuss topics from the...

