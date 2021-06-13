Events on the Linn calendar

(LINN, MO) Live events are lining up on the Linn calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linn:

Sacred Earth Open-Air 2021 Belle, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 219 Mildred Mile Ln, Belle, MO

Music event in Belle, MO by The Chilluminati and 2 others on Thursday, September 2 2021 with 1K people interested and 341 people going. 41 posts in the...

Bad Influence at BJ's Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 108 The Square, Linn, MO

Bad Influence at BJ's at Bj's, 108 The Sq, Linn, MO, US 65051, Linn, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 08:30 pm to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 12:30 am

Suzy Solar Belle, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 219 Mildred Mile Ln, Belle, MO

Suzy Solar (Florida, USA) shines as an internationally acclaimed trance and progressive music artist. This multi-talented DJ, vocalist, song writer, music producer and ev...

Sunday Mass Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 613 E Main St, Linn, MO

Join us for Sunday Mass at 10am or view it on the St. George Catholic Church Facebook page at the link below.



St. Ann’s Sodality Meeting Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

All women of our parish are included in St. Ann\'s Sodality and are welcome to all of their meetings and activities. Meetings are on the third Tuesday of the month after the evening Mass (around...