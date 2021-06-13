Events on the Oroville calendar

(OROVILLE, WA) Oroville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oroville:

Omak Stampede Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Find all 2021 Omak rodeos in Washington. This is a great show for cowboys and roping enthusiasts. Make sure not to miss the next show!

Tonasket Farmers Market Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 13 - September 2021Thursdays, 2pm - 6pm Location:Triangle Park, Highway 97 and Western Ave, Tonasket, WA

CPR/AED & First Aid, Omak 3rd Friday Omak, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 913 Koala Ave, Omak, WA 98841

This is an American Heart Association HeartSaver course open to the community. This is not a Healthcare Provider course. If you need BLS Healthcare Provider certification or have questions, please contact us. Yvonne Kennedy at (509)422-4212 or ykennedy@LifeLineAmbulance.net. You do not need to print a ticket for this event. Purchasing a ticket will register you and add you to our roster. HEARTSAVER FIRST AID / CPR & AED ($80.00) First Aid (including scene safety, finding the problem, calling fo

First Nations Canoe Border Crossing Oroville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 2207 Juniper St, Oroville, WA

4th of July Canoe Border Crossing This year will be the 20th Anniversary of the First Nations People crossing the border on Osoyoos Lake, paddling cottonwood dugout canoes from Osoyoos… Continue...

Jr Camp #2 Oroville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 3468 Loomis-Oroville Rd # B, Oroville, WA

6-8 yrs 8:30 AM 9-11 Yrs 9:30 AM 12+ Yrs 10:30 AM $25 per student: fee includes 5 hours of instruction, snacks, drinks and prizes