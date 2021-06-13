Cancel
Oroville, WA

Events on the Oroville calendar

Oroville Daily
(OROVILLE, WA) Oroville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oroville:

Omak Stampede

Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Find all 2021 Omak rodeos in Washington. This is a great show for cowboys and roping enthusiasts. Make sure not to miss the next show!

Tonasket Farmers Market

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 13 - September 2021Thursdays, 2pm - 6pm Location:Triangle Park, Highway 97 and Western Ave, Tonasket, WA

CPR/AED & First Aid, Omak 3rd Friday

Omak, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 913 Koala Ave, Omak, WA 98841

This is an American Heart Association HeartSaver course open to the community. This is not a Healthcare Provider course. If you need BLS Healthcare Provider certification or have questions, please contact us.  Yvonne Kennedy at (509)422-4212 or ykennedy@LifeLineAmbulance.net. You do not need to print a ticket for this event. Purchasing a ticket will register you and add you to our roster. HEARTSAVER FIRST AID / CPR & AED ($80.00) First Aid (including scene safety, finding the problem, calling fo

First Nations Canoe Border Crossing

Oroville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 2207 Juniper St, Oroville, WA

4th of July Canoe Border Crossing This year will be the 20th Anniversary of the First Nations People crossing the border on Osoyoos Lake, paddling cottonwood dugout canoes from Osoyoos… Continue...

Jr Camp #2

Oroville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 3468 Loomis-Oroville Rd # B, Oroville, WA

6-8 yrs 8:30 AM 9-11 Yrs 9:30 AM 12+ Yrs 10:30 AM $25 per student: fee includes 5 hours of instruction, snacks, drinks and prizes

ABOUT

With Oroville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

