Cut Bank, MT

Cut Bank calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(CUT BANK, MT) Live events are lining up on the Cut Bank calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cut Bank:

Shelby KidsMAT Camp

Shelby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1001 Valley St, Shelby, MT

KidsMAT is open to youth ages 5-15. The registration fee for each camp is $50.00 for the first child and $35 for each additional child in the family. Children must bring a sack lunch each day but...

Big Sky Drive - Cut Bank Creek Brewery

Cut Bank, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Tónleikur event by Big Sky Drive on Fríggjadagur, Juli 16 2021

2118: Introduction to Welding — GTCC

Shelby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 Valley St, Shelby, MT

GTCC Summer Institute 2021 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE FOR GTCC OFFERINGS Workshop: 2118 TITLE: Introduction to Welding DESCRIPTION: This is an introductory course that is geared toward...

Homesteader Days

Conrad, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

... more A Festival organized by Valier Area Development Corporation. This Montana Festival will have fine art, fine craft, crafts, flea market, homegrown products and antique/collectibles...

2021 TCHF Golf Tournament

Shelby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 1 Golf Course Rd, Shelby, MT

Love golf? Love prizes? Love supporting rural healthcare? If you love any one of these things, then this event is for you! -7:30 a.m. Registration -8:30 a.m. Shotgun Start -For all golfers...

Cut Bank, MT
ABOUT

With Cut Bank Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

