Cut Bank calendar: Coming events
(CUT BANK, MT) Live events are lining up on the Cut Bank calendar.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cut Bank:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 1001 Valley St, Shelby, MT
KidsMAT is open to youth ages 5-15. The registration fee for each camp is $50.00 for the first child and $35 for each additional child in the family. Children must bring a sack lunch each day but...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Tónleikur event by Big Sky Drive on Fríggjadagur, Juli 16 2021
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 1001 Valley St, Shelby, MT
GTCC Summer Institute 2021 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE FOR GTCC OFFERINGS Workshop: 2118 TITLE: Introduction to Welding DESCRIPTION: This is an introductory course that is geared toward...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
... more A Festival organized by Valier Area Development Corporation. This Montana Festival will have fine art, fine craft, crafts, flea market, homegrown products and antique/collectibles...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Address: 1 Golf Course Rd, Shelby, MT
Love golf? Love prizes? Love supporting rural healthcare? If you love any one of these things, then this event is for you! -7:30 a.m. Registration -8:30 a.m. Shotgun Start -For all golfers...