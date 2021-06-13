What’s up Broken Bow: Local events calendar

(BROKEN BOW, NE) Live events are coming to Broken Bow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Broken Bow:

Life & Financial Coaching Retreat for Couples (Singles welcome with a friend)! Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 43936 Paulsen Rd, Broken Bow, NE

Life and Money have you stressed? Do you wish you knew how to effectively improve your finances and/or your relationship? Join us in Broken Bow, NE as we guide you through a weekend of helping you...

The History of Nebraska As Told by Peter A. Sarpy Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 323 N 7th Ave, Broken Bow, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Celebration of life Callaway, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 105 N Grand Ave, Callaway, NE

Here is Rick Dale’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Rick Dale of Keystone, South Dakota, who passed away on May 24...

Sunday School Classes — Berean Bible Church Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:10 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:50 AM

Address: 2419 Memorial Dr, Broken Bow, NE

BBC offers Sunday School classes for people of all ages! Learn more about preschool through high school classes by visiting the Youth Ministries page. More information can also be found on the...

Junior Camp 1 Mason City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 45796 Drive 786, Mason City, NE

For grades 3rd-6th. Check in is from 5pm to 6pm in the Chapel. The first event will be supper at 6pm. Register Here