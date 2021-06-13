Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milbank, SD

Milbank events coming up

Posted by 
Milbank News Flash
Milbank News Flash
 8 days ago

(MILBANK, SD) Live events are coming to Milbank.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Milbank area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4BwJ_0aT3U73e00

Farley Fest Concert

Milbank, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Milbank, SD

Casey Donahew will be headlining in Milbank South Dakota at Farley Fest. A night filled with country music under the stars. Get your tickets today!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ns6vB_0aT3U73e00

The Black Crowes

Ortonville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

The Black Crowes concert scheduled for July 29, 2020 has been rescheduled to July 29, 2021. Tickets for the previously scheduled date will be honored at the rescheduled date and fans are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkLKU_0aT3U73e00

DAV Chapter 1 Women Veterans Retreat

Marvin, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 46561 147th St, Marvin, SD

Sit, relax, talk, and share at the first DAV Women Veterans Retreat. Indoor/outdoor activities, wellness workshops, and lots of "me" time. About this event Where: The Abbey of the Hills When...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oy5ks_0aT3U73e00

Bublitz Wedding

Twin Brooks, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Party event by Midwest Wedding Officiant on Saturday, July 3 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgFfS_0aT3U73e00

Flag Barn Quilt Paint Class

Milbank, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 216 S Main St, Milbank, SD

Flag Barn Quilt Paint Class! The size is 16" square. Everything included to complete your project! Deadline to sign up May 29th, 2021

Learn More
Milbank News Flash

Milbank News Flash

Milbank, SD
8
Followers
83
Post
552
Views
ABOUT

With Milbank News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marvin, SD
City
Milbank, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd Sit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.