Milbank events coming up

(MILBANK, SD) Live events are coming to Milbank.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Milbank area:

Farley Fest Concert Milbank, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Milbank, SD

Casey Donahew will be headlining in Milbank South Dakota at Farley Fest. A night filled with country music under the stars. Get your tickets today!

The Black Crowes Ortonville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

The Black Crowes concert scheduled for July 29, 2020 has been rescheduled to July 29, 2021. Tickets for the previously scheduled date will be honored at the rescheduled date and fans are...

DAV Chapter 1 Women Veterans Retreat Marvin, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 46561 147th St, Marvin, SD

Sit, relax, talk, and share at the first DAV Women Veterans Retreat. Indoor/outdoor activities, wellness workshops, and lots of "me" time. About this event Where: The Abbey of the Hills When...

Bublitz Wedding Twin Brooks, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Party event by Midwest Wedding Officiant on Saturday, July 3 2021

Flag Barn Quilt Paint Class Milbank, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 216 S Main St, Milbank, SD

Flag Barn Quilt Paint Class! The size is 16" square. Everything included to complete your project! Deadline to sign up May 29th, 2021