Camden, AL

Camden calendar: Events coming up

Camden Journal
Camden Journal
 8 days ago

(CAMDEN, AL) Camden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camden:

60th Bud Burns Dixie Junior

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 W Dallas Ave, Selma, AL

60th ANNUAL BUD BURNS DIXIE JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP hosted by SELMA COUNTRY CLUB. There are players in the field whose grandfather played in the Dixie Junior...

Second Missionary Baptist Church Online Reservations

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 2809 Hardie Ave, Selma, AL

Church Online Reservations can be scheduled from now until the last Sunday in December 2021. Thank you for reserving your seat in advance.

Open House Art: Crazy Art Fun

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1103 Selma Ave, Selma, AL

Open House Art for ages 5-12. Limit 25 - First come, first served. Check-in at the Welcome Tent and get your ticket. Don't forget to wear a mask!

Tale Tellin

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 912 Selma Ave, Selma, AL

Oct 13-14, Selma Tale Tellin' Festival 334-875-7241. Admission charged. Pickard Auditorium Washington St.—The rattle of chains in an abandoned Southern plantation, lights flickering from a cypress...

Ghosts at Rikard’s Mill

Beatrice, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: AL-265, Beatrice, AL

Enjoy costumed storytellers as they entertain with scary tales at the Covered Bridge, Millhouse, Pioneer Cabin, Carriage House and Barn at Rikard's Mill. Those brave enough to enter the Haunted...

Camden Journal

Camden Journal

Camden, AL
ABOUT

With Camden Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

