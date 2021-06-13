Cancel
Glenwood, AR

Coming soon: Glenwood events

Glenwood Post
Glenwood Post
 8 days ago

(GLENWOOD, AR) Live events are coming to Glenwood.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Glenwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q88uX_0aT3U5IC00

Jenna Parr

Mountain Pine, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 405 Ouachita Ave, Mountain Pine, AR

Rising Christian artist, Jenna Parr, had a small, humble start in the little town of Blackshear, Georgia. Coming from a musical family, it was evident that she was born w...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rO2pR_0aT3U5IC00

Russellville Varsity Football @ Lake Hamilton

Pearcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 280 Wolf St, Pearcy, AR

The Lake Hamilton (Pearcy, AR) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Russellville (AR) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQBhU_0aT3U5IC00

Crater of Diamonds' Mine Admission June 2021

Murfreesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

One day ADMISSION TO THE DIAMOND SEARCH AREA. ADMISSION FEE DOES NOT INCLUDE TOOL RENTAL OR OTHER AMENITIES. ALL SALES ARE FINAL. TICKETS ARE NON-TRANSFERABLE AND NOT AVAILABLE FOR RESALE. Online...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhbYt_0aT3U5IC00

Tails and Tales summer reading program

Glenwood, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 128 E Broadway, Glenwood, AR

today kicks off our summer reading week, beginning with our early literary, ages 5 and under. with age appropriate craft and reading time. registration is needed for all 4 days and limited to 12...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apY0X_0aT3U5IC00

Engaging In Your Environment - EE Expo 2021

Bismarck, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 2027 State Park Entrance Rd, Bismarck, AR

Update: Due to the unknown nature of current events, the AEEA Board of Directors and Expo Committee have decided to postpone this event until July 21-22, 2021. Please mark your calendars now. We...

