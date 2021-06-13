Live events on the horizon in Eutawville

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Eutawville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eutawville:

Karaoke at Mill Creek Vance, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 216 Lake Marion Ln, Vance, SC

Tónleikur event in Vance by Karaoke with Teresa Wood on Leygardagur, Juni 26 2021

Shakin da Lake Eutawville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 108 Campground Rd, Eutawville, SC

Welcome to the 8th annual Shakin da Lake drag boat race at Rocks Pond Marina and Campground!! This event is now run by the Lowcountry Drag Boat Association - LOCODBA (formerly Santee Outlaw...

Tiny Tots Outdoor Story Time Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 8423 Old State Rd, Holly Hill, SC

Join us this Thursday, March 12th at 10:30 for story time! We will have stories and songs for your little ones to enjoy. Remember letting your child participate in story time helps them build...

Glow, Dance, and Karaoke Party Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

🎤 Join us for a fun karaoke glow night as we transform the party barn into a night of cosmic fun! The lights will go down, the music will go up, and we will fire up lasers, black-lights, glow...

Little Rusty @ Time Out Tavern Eutawville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Little Rusty @ Time Out Tavern at 12406 Old Number Six Hwy, Eutawville, SC 29048-9167, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 08:00 pm