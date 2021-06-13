Cancel
Eutawville, SC

Live events on the horizon in Eutawville

Posted by 
Eutawville News Watch
 8 days ago

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Eutawville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eutawville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMHD9_0aT3U4PT00

Karaoke at Mill Creek

Vance, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 216 Lake Marion Ln, Vance, SC

Tónleikur event in Vance by Karaoke with Teresa Wood on Leygardagur, Juni 26 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05R9J8_0aT3U4PT00

Shakin da Lake

Eutawville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 108 Campground Rd, Eutawville, SC

Welcome to the 8th annual Shakin da Lake drag boat race at Rocks Pond Marina and Campground!! This event is now run by the Lowcountry Drag Boat Association - LOCODBA (formerly Santee Outlaw...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orahp_0aT3U4PT00

Tiny Tots Outdoor Story Time

Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 8423 Old State Rd, Holly Hill, SC

Join us this Thursday, March 12th at 10:30 for story time! We will have stories and songs for your little ones to enjoy. Remember letting your child participate in story time helps them build...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otpLW_0aT3U4PT00

Glow, Dance, and Karaoke Party

Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

🎤 Join us for a fun karaoke glow night as we transform the party barn into a night of cosmic fun! The lights will go down, the music will go up, and we will fire up lasers, black-lights, glow...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sqnqr_0aT3U4PT00

Little Rusty @ Time Out Tavern

Eutawville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Little Rusty @ Time Out Tavern at 12406 Old Number Six Hwy, Eutawville, SC 29048-9167, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 08:00 pm

Learn More
ABOUT

With Eutawville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

