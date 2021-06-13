Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ballinger, TX

Ballinger calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Ballinger Bulletin
Ballinger Bulletin
 8 days ago

(BALLINGER, TX) Ballinger is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ballinger:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bt9B_0aT3U2e100

Mark Wayne Hagood @ Blue Agave Cattle Company

Blackwell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 107 Main St, Blackwell, TX

Music event in Blackwell, TX by BLUE AGAVE Cattle Company on Saturday, June 26 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCVRN_0aT3U2e100

Single-Wanderung Annweiler - Trifels (25 - 45)

Lowake, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: Bahnhofstraße 16, 76855 Annweiler

Die ca. 12 km lange Rundwanderung beginnt am Parkplatz direkt am Bahnhof von Annweiler. Nach einem kurzen Stück durch Annweiler erreichen...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D68G8_0aT3U2e100

Brandy Green of Ghost Hunters International

Ballinger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 S 6th St, Ballinger, TX

Old Park Hotel Presents this exclusive Ghost Hunt on Sat October 2rd 2021 with Brandy Green from Ghost Hunters International and Author Daniel Klaes owner of The Infamous Hinsdale House. Your All...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJ8e4_0aT3U2e100

Unsweet Ts @ Concho Park Marina

Millersview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 24282 Recreational Road 11, Millersview, TX

Music event by Unsweet Ts on Friday, July 2 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ie8L_0aT3U2e100

Coleman PRCA Rodeo

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: Coleman, TX

In 1936, Texas’ centennial year, the idea of an annual Coleman Rodeo arose when nine businessmen wanted to do something special to celebrate Texas’s 100th anniversary. Today, the rodeo continues...

Learn More
Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger, TX
16
Followers
87
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ballinger Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Blackwell, TX
City
Ballinger, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Tx Music#Blue Agave Cattle Company#Nach Einem Kurzen St Ck#Tx Old Park Hotel#Brandy Green#Sun Jun#Coleman Rodeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Ballinger, TXPosted by
Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(BALLINGER, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ballinger. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ballinger, TXPosted by
Ballinger Bulletin

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ballinger

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ballinger: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Med/Surg RN - (Days/Nights) $2,737.00; 3. Life Insurance Agent - Must Be Licensed - Interview this Week; 4. Demo Specialist; 5. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,394 per week; 6. Supplier Quality Compliance Engineer; 7. Registered Dietitian Needed (Relocation Assistance Offered!$$$); 8. Outside Sales Executive - $50-60K Salary; 9. Hotel Maintenance; 10. Occupational Therapist OT;
Ballinger, TXPosted by
Ballinger Bulletin

Job alert: These jobs are open in Ballinger

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ballinger: 1. Sales Representative- NO COLD CALLS-WARM LEADS; 2. RN - Operating Room - Travel - $3,017.00 Weekly; 3. Registered Dietitian Needed (Relocation Assistance Offered!$$$); 4. Hotel Maintenance; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 7. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,281 per week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,257 per week; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2222.64 / Week;