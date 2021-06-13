Cancel
Ticonderoga, NY

Ticonderoga events coming soon

Ticonderoga Digest
(TICONDEROGA, NY) Ticonderoga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ticonderoga area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeIbu_0aT3U1lI00

Sadie Hawkins

Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 609 New York 9N, Ticonderoga, NY

Please join us for this fun-filled couples tournament. We welcome players of all skill levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRlev_0aT3U1lI00

Carillon Boat Cruise

Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:45 PM

Address: 102 Fort Ti Rd, Ticonderoga, NY

Enjoy the sweeping vistas of Vermont's Green Mountains and New York's Adirondack Mountains during a 75-minute narrated boat tour aboard the Carillon.Let our friendly and experienced staff be your...

Fall Homeschool Day

Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 Fort Ti Rd, Ticonderoga, NY

Spend a day at Fort Ticonderoga and take part in a series of programs designed for homeschool families! Discover Ticonderoga’s epic history through historic trades and soldiers’ life activities...

Paradox Lake Association

Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 609 New York 9N, Ticonderoga, NY

The purpose of the Paradox Lake Association is to preserve and protect Paradox Lake and its surroundings, promote and protect the interests of the landowners, residents, and vacationers, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gsnhe_0aT3U1lI00

Chronic Pain & Illness Support Group

Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Chronic Pain & illness Support Group Meeting The Purpose of this group is to provide an outlet for those suffering from chronic illness and pain. To share and support one another and provide a...

ABOUT

With Ticonderoga Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

