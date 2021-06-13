Cancel
Stevenson, AL

Stevenson events coming up

Stevenson Dispatch
Stevenson Dispatch
 8 days ago

(STEVENSON, AL) Live events are lining up on the Stevenson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stevenson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eawdQ_0aT3U0sZ00

Battle of The Bands Final Round

Stevenson, AL

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Stevenson, AL

Are you ready to rock? This July the Mountain Movers are hosting a battle of the bands series at three Jackson County Stages. All local bands. All local venues. All different genres and sounds of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCeyT_0aT3U0sZ00

Arts in the Burg Launch Party CLICK HERE

South Pittsburg, TN

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 215 S Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, TN

Be a part of the art! At the Arts in the Burg Launch Party festival in South Pittsburg, TN. JUNE 26th, 2021 9 am - 4pm CST NO PETS. NO […]\n

BEN SOLLEE with The Pop-up Project dance group @ Arts in the burg

South Pittsburg, TN

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 215 S Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, TN

Special performance in the Princess Theatre with Ben Sollee and dance group The Pop-up Project during the Arts in the Burg Launch Party Fest About this event Tickets: $17.50 in advance and $25 at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHUO2_0aT3U0sZ00

SPIRITLab OSPH

South Pittsburg, TN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 1100 Holly Avenue, South Pittsburg, TN 37380

Paranormal Adventures Events presents PARALAB OSPH. Featuring Steven "Doogie" McDougal (TWC);Rick McCallum (Hollywood GH); & J.B. Coates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELRtn_0aT3U0sZ00

Town of Kimball Municipal Meeting

South Pittsburg, TN

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 307 Elm Ave, South Pittsburg, TN

Regularly scheduled town meeting for the Board of Alderman and Mayor

